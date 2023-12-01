MPTF's fundraising telethon for crew members in need will return for its second time. Lights, Camera, Take Action! Caring for Hollywood’s Crews will air live on KTLA (Channel 5 in Los Angeles) on December 9, 7-9 pm PT.

Yvette Nicole Brown (Disenchanted, TV’s Community) and Tom Bergeron (Dancing with the Stars, Hollywood Squares) return as hosts and serve as two of the producers for this uplifting, entertaining evening of stories, songs, and celebrities— all to raise emergency relief funds for workers in need. MPTF’s first telethon last December received an LA Area Emmy nomination and raised over $850K to provide for the entertainment industry’s most vulnerable community members. Now the need is even more urgent with tens of thousands of industry workers impacted by the two strikes in 2023, which will have major personal financial ramifications well into next year. A goal of $750K has been set for the two-hour broadcast.

This live televised event sees the return of last year’s producers: Phil Rosenthal, television writer and producer (Everybody Loves Raymond and Somebody Feed Phil), and David Wild, writer, critic and producer (Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince and The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards). Joining live will be a roster of industry talent taking calls for donations, and appearances by Camilla Belle, Kyle Bornheimer, Jeff Bridges, Darren Criss, Lena Dunham, Colin Farrell, Jason George, Clark Gregg, Lalah Hathaway, Jodie Foster, Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, Wendy Liebman, Michael McKean, Leslie Odom Jr., Annette O’Toole, Phil Rosenthal, Daniela Ruah, Tiffany Smith, John Stamos, Billy Bob Thornton, Wilmer Valderrama, Ming-Na Wen, David Wild, and more to be announced. Special thanks to Presenting Sponsors City National Bank and UCLA Health.

“We can’t say it more clearly: our industry workforce has experienced a financial tsunami with production shut down for months and months,” said Bob Beitcher, CEO and President of MPTF. “They need the support of everyone who treasures film and television and wants to support those who make it all happen.”

“Stand with me to give to MPTF to support the need, to support our industry, and support our community,” said MPTF Board of Governors member Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, “and thank you to all the crews who give their blood, sweat, and tears on set.”

“Teaming up with MPTF again this year for our second telethon is a truly joyous way to bring joy for the holidays and help those who need it after such a challenging year,” said Janene Drafs, VP/General Manager, KTLA. “We can’t wait to see what happens and are so happy to give back to our community in such a meaningful way.”

During the strikes, MPTF received over 14,000 calls for aid, with a volume of requests 10 times higher than the same time last year and $6 million in charitable assistance provided so far this year. Funds received will support MPTF’s Community Care Fund for working members struggling with needs like rent, car payments, childcare, meals, and so much more.

More information and updates can be found here.