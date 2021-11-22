Wilmer Valderrama
6
charities
11
causes
51
articles
2
videos

Wilmer Valderrama is best known for the role of Fez in the sitcom That ’70s Show.

Charities & foundations supported 6

Wilmer Valderrama has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Aldis HodgeBrandon MolaleBrandon Tyler RussellBrooke ShieldsCaCee CobbDonald FaisonEdwin HodgeHilary DuffJanel ParrishJason WahlerKirk DouglasLiam HemsworthLinda GrayMarilyn McCooSarah Drew

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Wilmer Valderrama"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 11

At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, Poverty, Refugees, Women

Contact Wilmer Valderrama

You can contact Wilmer Valderrama using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Movies

More fields