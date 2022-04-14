The Hollywood Reporter has announced the inaugural “Raising Our Voices: Setting Hollywood’s Inclusion Agenda” luncheon, presented by Walmart.

“Raising Our Voices” will bring together the industry’s most influential and inspiring executives, storytellers and thought-leaders for a groundbreaking series of discussions on the state and future of Hollywood’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) movement.

The event, which is curated and hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, will take place at the Maybourne Beverly Hills on April 20, 2022.

Marlee Matlin – Academy Award-winning actor, star of Apple Studios’ 2022 “Best Picture” Oscar-winner CODA and disability advocate – will deliver the keynote speech at the event.

Additional speakers and panelists set to take the stage include: Troy Kotsur (2022 “Best Supporting Actor” Oscar-winner, CODA), Geena Davis (Oscar-winning actor, Founder/Chair, The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, The Bentonville Film Festival), Sarah Kate Ellis (President and CEO of GLAAD), Wilmer Valderrama (actor and activist), Dr. Sharoni Little (Head of Global Inclusion Strategy at CAA), Gloria Calderón Kellett (writer, producer, director and actor), Samata Narra (Senior Vice-President, Equity + Inclusion, Content, Warner Bros. Discovery), Bird Runningwater (producer and global Indigenous activist), Crystal Echo Hawk (President and CEO at IllumiNative), Nic Novicki (Founder and Director of the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge), Richie Siegel (Co-founder and President of Inevitable Foundation), Dr. Yalda Uhls (UCLA assistant adjunct professor and Founder of the Center for Scholars and Storytellers) and Heather Rossi (American Sign Language interpreter and chief ASL consultant on CODA.)

“Raising Our Voices” will bring industry leaders and talent together for a meaningful conversation on the state of inclusion in Hollywood, the progress that has been made thus far and where the industry goes from here.