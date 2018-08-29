Hilary was a charter member for Kids With A Cause, through which she visits children in hospitals, escorts disadvantaged youth to theme parks and helps with fundraising efforts.
Duff is the Youth Ambassador for Return To Freedom.
When asked to get involved with Return To Freedom she said, “I think its really important to give back to your community and it makes you feel so good to get involved with a charity. I look up to people who are involved with organizations that help people and animals.”
During her Australian tour, she brought gifts for and visited with sick children at a hospital.
A percentage of some of her concert tickets has gone to hunger charities, and she encourages her fans to bring canned foods to her concerts for donation to USA Harvest. She and her fans have raised more than 4 million pounds of food for the charity.
Copyright © 2021 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 30
Hilary Duff has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 30
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, ALS, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Voter Education, Women
Contact Hilary Duff
You can contact Hilary Duff using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Business, Literature, Television, Movies, MusicMore fields →