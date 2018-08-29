Hilary was a charter member for Kids With A Cause, through which she visits children in hospitals, escorts disadvantaged youth to theme parks and helps with fundraising efforts.

Duff is the Youth Ambassador for Return To Freedom.

When asked to get involved with Return To Freedom she said, “I think its really important to give back to your community and it makes you feel so good to get involved with a charity. I look up to people who are involved with organizations that help people and animals.”

During her Australian tour, she brought gifts for and visited with sick children at a hospital.

A percentage of some of her concert tickets has gone to hunger charities, and she encourages her fans to bring canned foods to her concerts for donation to USA Harvest. She and her fans have raised more than 4 million pounds of food for the charity.