Hayden Panettiere
20
charities
20
causes
65
articles
4
videos

Hayden Panettiere sells her old clothes at www.panettierecloset.com to benefit Save The Whales Again.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Amy AdamsDave GrohlDon CheadleEllen DeGeneresEric StonestreetGeorge ClooneyHilary DuffJ.J. AbramsJack BlackJamie FoxxJennifer HudsonJulie BowenKate BosworthKevin BaconKevin Spacey

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Hayden Panettiere"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 20

AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, LGBT Support, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Voter Education, Women

Contact Hayden Panettiere

You can contact Hayden Panettiere using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Movies, Music

More fields