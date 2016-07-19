American Foundation for Equal Rights

The American Foundation for Equal Rights is dedicated to protecting and advancing equal rights for every American.

As the sole sponsor of the federal court challenge of California’s Proposition 8, known as Perry v. Schwarzenegger, AFER is leading the fight for marriage equality and equality under the law for every American.

AFER has assembled a legal team led by Theodore Olson and David Boies to demonstrate that Proposition 8 violates the U.S. Constitution by denying millions of people equal protection under the law.

Civil Rights, LGBT Support

