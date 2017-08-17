The Trevor Project is a nonprofit endeavor established to promote acceptance of gay and questioning teenagers, and to aid in suicide prevention among that group.
Causes
Children, Civil Rights, Depression and Suicide, LGBT Support
Celebrity supporters 109
The Trevor Project has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adam Lambert
- Adam Shankman
- Alan Cumming
- Aldis Hodge
- Alexander Skarsgård
- Amber Heard
- Amber Riley
- Amy Adams
- Amy Poehler
- Andrew Rannells
- Anna Kendrick
- Anne Hathaway
- Barack Obama
- Barry W. Levy
- Betty White
- Brittany Snow
- Carmen Electra
- Carson Kressley
- Chaz Bono
- Chris Colfer
- Christina Applegate
- Christina Hendricks
- Colin Farrell
- Daniel Radcliffe
- Dan Reynolds
- Darren Criss
- Darren Hayes
- David Burtka
- Dean McDermott
- Debra Messing
- Derek Hough
- Diego Boneta
- Don Lemon
- Dustin Lance Black
- Edwin Hodge
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Elton John
- Emily Osment
- Eric Stonestreet
- Evan Ross
- Fergie
- fun.
- Gillian Anderson
- Hilary Duff
- Hillary Clinton
- Ian Somerhalder
- Jackie Cruz
- Jane Lynch
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Jessica Sanchez
- Jillian Rose Reed
- Joe Jonas
- Joel Madden
- Joel McHale
- Joe Manganiello
- Josh Duhamel
- Josh Hutcherson
- Judi Dench
- Julianne Hough
- Julie Bowen
- Justin Bartha
- Ke$ha
- Kevin McHale
- Kris Allen
- Kyle Richards
- Lady Gaga
- Lance Bass
- Lauren Potter
- LeAnn Rimes
- Lisa Vanderpump
- Mark Salling
- Mary J. Blige
- Mary Tyler Moore
- Matt Bomer
- Matthew Morrison
- Max Adler
- Megan Mullally
- Mehcad Brooks
- Michelle Pfeiffer
- Miley Cyrus
- Naya Rivera
- Neil Patrick Harris
- Patrick Wilson
- Queen Latifah
- Rashida Jones
- Ricki Lake
- Roopashree Jeevaji
- Roseanne Barr
- Rosie Perez
- Sandra Lee
- Sarah Mitchell
- Sarah Silverman
- Sigourney Weaver
- Sir Ivan
- Susan Sarandon
- Ted Allen
- Thomas Roberts
- Tim Gunn
- Valery Ortiz
- Vanessa Williams
- Wanda Sykes
- Wendy Williams
- Whitney Cummings
- Will Arnett
- Wilson Cruz
- Zac Efron
- Zachary Quinto
- Zach Callison
- Zoe Saldana