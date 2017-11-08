Naya Rivera
Naya Rivera was an actress and singer best known for playing Santana Lopez on Glee.

Naya Rivera has passed away, but we remember her charity work.

Naya Rivera has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Alan CummingAldis HodgeAmber HeardAndrew RannellsAnna KendrickBen FeldmanBetty WhiteEllen DeGeneresJesse Tyler FergusonJustin BarthaLady GagaMatt BomerNeil Patrick HarrisPatrick WilsonWendy Williams

Causes supported 10

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Depression and Suicide, Education, Homelessness, LGBT Support, Poverty

Television, Music

