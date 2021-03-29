GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, today announced that the cast of Glee will reunite during the virtual ceremony for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday, April 8 for a special tribute to the legacy of the late Naya Rivera's character Santana Lopez.

The tribute will honor the ten-year anniversary of Santana’s coming out as lesbian in the GLAAD Media Award-winning series and spotlight the character’s impact on LGBTQ teens and Latinx LGBTQ representation on television.

GLAAD is partnering with Google to exclusively premiere the ceremony on GLAAD’s YouTube on Thursday, April 8 at 8pm ET. The event will also stream on Hulu on April 8 starting at 10pm ET, and will be available to stream on-demand on Hulu until the end of June.

Global superstar Demi Lovato, who played Santana’s girlfriend on Glee, will introduce the special tribute during the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, which will feature Glee cast members Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz. During its run, Glee was nominated six times for Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards, winning the award in both 2010 and 2011.

GLAAD previously announced that out actress and producer Niecy Nash will host the virtual ceremony for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, featuring special guests Ian Alexander (Star Trek: Discovery), Molly Bernard (Younger, Milkwater), Matt Bomer (The Sinner, The Boys in the Band), Jonathan Bennett (The Christmas House), Bob The Drag Queen (We’re Here), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Laverne Cox (Disclosure, Promising Young Woman), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Mackenzie Davis (Happiest Season), Robin de Jesús (The Boys In The Band, Tick, Tick…Boom!), Blu del Barrio (Star Trek: Discovery), Nyle DiMarco (Deaf U), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Euphoria), Clea DuVall (Happiest Season), Brandee Evans (P-Valley), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Jim Parsons (Hollywood, The Boys in the Band), DJ “Shangela” Pierce (We’re Here), Katy Perry, Eureka O’Hara (We’re Here), Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), Bretman Rock (MTV Following: Bretman Rock), JoJo Siwa, Sam Smith, and the cast of Veneno.

To sign up to receive updates about the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, including new talent announcements, reminders, and a link to watch the ceremony live, click here and follow #glaadawards.

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since its inception in 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally. The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family Made Vodka.

GLAAD announced 198 nominees in 28 categories for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. This year, several categories increased from five to ten worthy nominees to recognize expanding levels of diverse LGBTQ representation across several media genres. For a full list of nominees, visit www.glaad.org/mediaawards/nominees.

Each year, GLAAD presents non-competitive Special Recognition Awards to media projects that do not fit into one of the existing GLAAD Media Awards categories. For the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, GLAAD is presenting Special Recognition honors to eight media projects that spotlighted diverse segments of the LGBTQ community in innovative ways. The eight media projects include: After Forever (Amazon), Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast, Happiest Season Soundtrack (Facet/Warner Records), Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles (Patrik Ian-Polk Entertainment), Out (Pixar/Disney+), Razor Tongue (YouTube), “The Son” Little America (Apple TV+), and Jesse & Joy’s “Love (Es Nuestro Idioma).” A full summary of the projects receiving Special Recognition can be found in the tip sheet with an additional breakdown of facts and figures about this year’s nominees available here.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis serves as Executive Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards as well as GLAAD staff Rich Ferraro and Mark Hartnett. GLAAD staff Bill McDermott and Anthony Ramos serve as Supervising Producers, Mark Olson serves as Producer, and Spencer Harvey serves as Associate Producer.

The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family Made Vodka. GLAAD is also grateful to: Major Sponsors Google and YouTube; Official Sponsor TikTok; Titanium Sponsors Bud Light, Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, Facebook, HBO Max, Omnicom, Sony Music, and Starz; Platinum Sponsors Amazon Studios, Coca-Cola, Facet Records, Hallmark Channel, MGM/Orion Pictures, Netflix, Sheppard Mullin, and Sony Pictures Entertainment; and Gold Sponsors Edelman, Ketchum, Nickelodeon, and Sephora. For more information on how to become a corporate sponsor, please visit www.glaad.org/mediaawards.

On socials, please follow @GLAAD and #glaadawards