Betty White
26
charities
26
causes
68
articles
1
video

Betty White is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls.

She is involved with animal charities such as “Actors and Others for Animals” and the Morris Animal Foundation. She has served as a trustee of the latter since 1971, and is now honorary president.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Charlize TheronEllen DeGeneresHugh JackmanJesse Tyler FergusonJudi DenchLady GagaLarry KingMariah CareyMary Tyler MooreMiley CyrusNick JonasRosie O'DonnellSandra LeeSharon StoneSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Betty White"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 26

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Autism, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Education, Emergency services, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Grief Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Senior Citizen Support, Veteran/Service Member Support

Contact Betty White

You can contact Betty White using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Comedy, Television, Movies

More fields