Earlier this week, Trisha Yearwood went live on talkshoplive and raised more than $36,000 for the #BettyWhiteChallenge on what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday.

TRISHA YEARWOOD RAISES MORE THAN $36,000 WITH TALKSHOPLIVE

Taking the challenge to heart, Yearwood encouraged donations to Dottie’s Yard Fund, which will distribute funds to animal charities across the country.

“Who doesn’t love Betty White? We all do. And I just think that Betty is so happy right now that this is the way that the world is choosing to celebrate her birthday, by giving to animals, which was so near and dear to her heart,” Yearwood said during the talkshoplive livestream. “The world has lost a wonderful person, but this is how we keep people who we love alive. I think we should do this every year on Betty’s birthday, personally. 101st birthday, we’ll be here!”

During the 17-minute livestream, more than $16,000 was raised. Yearwood and talkshoplive will each match donations up to $10,000, bringing donations to $36,000 at the time of this release —and donations continue to come in. 100 percent of donations made via talkshoplive will go toward helping animals through Dottie’s Yard Fund.

“We are so honored that Trisha Yearwood and Dottie’s Yard Fund chose to partner with talkshoplive for the #BettyWhiteChallenge,” said Bryan Moore, co-founder and CEO of talkshoplive. “While we all miss Betty we are so thrilled that we could have a small part in continuing her legacy of caring for animals. This is a day where our viewers showed up and proved they are friends not only to Betty, but also to our many furry friends.”

Viewers can watch and donate here.