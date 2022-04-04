Legendary actress-singer Doris Day may no longer be with us, but her legacy continues through the Doris Day Animal Foundation, a grant-giving charity that supports animal welfare programs all over the country.

Her pioneering work in this field was as famous as her film and recording career, and closest to her heart. The Foundation currently needs support more than ever, as they partner in assisting families and animals who have endured horrific conditions or lost homes during the Ukrainian invasion crisis.

This April 3rd would have been the star’s 100th birthday, and her fans and followers are uniting to make a difference in the cause that was so dear to Doris. A Social Media Campaign will encourage animal lovers across the world to remember the actress and her work by donating to the Foundation. Participants can join the movement by uploading a picture or video which demonstrates how they are carrying on the legacy of Doris and her enduring passion for animal welfare.

Participants should post on all their favorite platforms with the hashtag #DorisDay100, challenge two or more others to do the same, and encourage people to donate to DDAF.org. Ideas include featuring their favorite pet or animal, a favorite Doris Day character, moment or song, or a combination of them all. DDAF will also be searching for the top creative or innovative entries to be highlighted on their own social media platforms and shared with media, providing a chance for anyone to become an animal-loving hero.

In honor of Day’s Centennial, the campaign began on Friday, April 1st, with a goal of raising at least $100,000. DDAF will match public donations with another $100,000 to specifically benefit animals affected by the Ukrainian crisis.

A video with support messages for DDAF from various Doris and animal-loving celebrities (such as Tony Bennett, Reba McEntire, Dick Van Dyke, Carol Burnett, Allison Janney, Robert Wagner and the late Betty White) can be found here, including a new message from actress Kaley Cuoco, who will be portraying Doris in an upcoming Warner Brothers Studios television project.