The Emmy Award-winning television host, comedian and writer Seth Meyers, best known for hosting Late Night with Seth Meyers and as the former head writer of Saturday Night Live, can now add New York Times bestselling children’s book author to his resume.

Late-night host Seth Meyers reads his new children's book for Storyline Online

The quick-witted Meyers recently offered his many talents to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online with a read-aloud of his first publication I’m Not Scared, YOU’RE Scared! — a hilarious picture book about a fearless rabbit and fearful bear who learn the true meaning of bravery throughout the rollicking story.

With illustrations by Rob Sayegh Jr., I’m Not Scared, YOU’RE Scared! is a story filled with themes of friendship, adventure, and bravery, and features a daring rescue that will inspire young readers to face their fears together. Meyers’ debut children’s book offers a perfect blend of creativity, silliness, and comfort, and SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance certainly agrees that when facing fears, laughter often proves to be the best medicine.

“Children learn a lot about themselves when they walk through their fears, and it doesn’t hurt that Seth Meyers is teaching this message while also making kids laugh along the way,” says Vance. “We are thrilled to share Seth’s wonderful wit and writing with a younger generation who can’t stay up late enough to watch his show, and we are grateful for his wonderful addition to the Storyline Online library.”

As with all Storyline Online videos, I’m Not Scared, YOU’RE Scared! is accompanied by a complementary supplemental activity guide for teachers and parents that aligns with Common Core Standards, strengthening verbal, written and comprehension skills. Aimed at 1st – 3rd grade students, these activities encourage children to engage in critical thinking and explore the themes of the book, including topics such as overcoming obstacles and facing fears, friendship, adventure, and bravery.

An educational brand since 2001, Storyline Online saw significant growth during the pandemic when remote learning became more common within households. Boasting over 200 million views since March 2020, Storyline Online has seen a sharp spike in interaction, shares, and likes, proving to have been an essential online resource for families during the pandemic. In addition, Storyline Online remains committed to providing the extra help to teachers in classrooms, as well as parents with school-age children who remain at home.

Meyers joins the cast of Storyline Online readers including Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell, Connie Britton, Terry Crews, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Garner, Allison Janney, John Lithgow, Rami Malek, Marc Maron, Chris Pine, Justin Theroux, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, and many more who have volunteered their time and talent to promote literacy and inspire a love of reading in hundreds of millions of children worldwide.

To watch I’m Not Scared, YOU’RE Scared! and all of the Storyline Online videos, visit storylineonline.net.