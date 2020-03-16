Encouraging interest in acting and improving the acting skills of interested persons though educational seminars, workshops, tapes and films.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 87
Screen Actors Guild Foundation has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Aaron Sorkin
- Aimee Garcia
- Alec Baldwin
- Alison Brie
- Alison Sweeney
- Al Pacino
- Andy Garcia
- Annette Bening
- Ashley Olsen
- Benjamin Bratt
- Betty White
- Bob Odenkirk
- Bradley Cooper
- Bruce Willis
- Carol Burnett
- Chrissy Metz
- Christian Bale
- Claire Danes
- Colin Firth
- Courtney B. Vance
- Danny Masterson
- Debbie Reynolds
- Dennis Haysbert
- Dennis Quaid
- Dermot Mulroney
- Dick Van Dyke
- Eddie Murphy
- Eddie Redmayne
- Ed O'Neill
- Elijah Wood
- Elizabeth Hurley
- Ernest Borgnine
- George Clooney
- George Lopez
- Gina Rodriguez
- Gregory Harrison
- Harrison Ford
- Hector Elizondo
- Heidi Klum
- Helen Hunt
- Hilary Swank
- Hugh Jackman
- Jackie Cruz
- James Earl Jones
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Jenny McCarthy
- Joel McHale
- Joe Pesci
- Julianne Moore
- Justin Theroux
- Katie Lowes
- Kevin Sorbo
- Kevin Spacey
- Kirk Douglas
- Lacey Chabert
- Lady Gaga
- Larry King
- Lesley Nicol
- Lily Tomlin
- Michael J. Fox
- Michael Keaton
- Millie Bobby Brown
- Milo Ventimiglia
- Morgan Freeman
- Natalie Portman
- Nicolas Cage
- Patrick Warburton
- Patti Austin
- Peter Gallagher
- Rachel Bloom
- Rami Malek
- Ray Romano
- Reid Scott
- Richard Karn
- Richard Linklater
- Rita Moreno
- Ron Perlman
- Rosamund Pike
- Scott Wolf
- Sean Astin
- Steve Buscemi
- Thomas Gibson
- Tim Allen
- Tom Colicchio
- Tori Spelling
- Trevor Noah
- William Shatner
Insights
Google trends for "Screen Actors Guild Foundation"
Available to Insiders only