Tim Allen has generously donated funds and volunteered his time to thousands of charitable organizations.

He is actively involved in the national YMCA and played a key role in refurbishing the YMCA facility in Hollywood.

He has participated in many programs including Nickelodeon’s “Big Help-a-thon”, Habitat For Humanity, and most recently auctioned off his prized 1955 Chevy Nomad (featured on “Home Improvement”) on Ebay for The September 11th/Twin Towers Fund.

Some favorite charities Tim is involved with are Lighthouse of Oakland County, Wheels for Humanity, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Special Olympics, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Vincent's Foundation, Toys for Tots, Forgotten Harvest, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, and Target House.