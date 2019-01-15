Tim Allen
15
charities
14
causes
45
articles
1
video

Tim Allen has generously donated funds and volunteered his time to thousands of charitable organizations.

He is actively involved in the national YMCA and played a key role in refurbishing the YMCA facility in Hollywood.

He has participated in many programs including Nickelodeon’s “Big Help-a-thon”, Habitat For Humanity, and most recently auctioned off his prized 1955 Chevy Nomad (featured on “Home Improvement”) on Ebay for The September 11th/Twin Towers Fund.

Some favorite charities Tim is involved with are Lighthouse of Oakland County, Wheels for Humanity, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Special Olympics, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Vincent's Foundation, Toys for Tots, Forgotten Harvest, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, and Target House.

Copyright © 2021 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Ashley TisdaleBetty WhiteDarren CrissEllen DeGeneresGwendoline ChristieHugh JackmanJon Bon JoviKeith UrbanLady GagaLarry KingMichael JacksonMiley CyrusSharon StoneStingVanessa Williams

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Tim Allen"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 14

AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Rape/Sexual Abuse

Contact Tim Allen

You can contact Tim Allen using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Comedy, Television, Movies

More fields