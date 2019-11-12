Established the Larry King Cardiac Foundation in 1988 after quintuple bypass heart surgery
Broadcast “How You Can Help,” a special which provided information to help viewers understand and get involved in nationwide and global relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina.
Donated $1 million to George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs for scholarships to students from disadvantaged backgrounds
AIDS & HIV, Animals, Autism, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Missing Children, Parkinson's Disease, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water
