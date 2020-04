The American Stroke Association is a division of the American Heart Association. The ASA’s goal is to reduce stroke and risk by 25 percent by 2010 through education programs and raising awareness.

Through rapid treatment, the effects of strokes can be minimalized and strokes can be eliminated as a major health problem.

The American Academy of Neurology, American College of Emergency Physicians and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association have created the “Give Me 5” campaign to raise awareness about stroke symptoms, to encourage rapid response, and to pool their resources to provide optimal patient care.