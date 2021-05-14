Hill Harper is a film, television and stage actor known for his work on CSI.

Harper founded the Manifest Your Destiny Foundation to actualizing the ideas, philosophies, and strategies detailed in his two books, Letters to a Young Brother: MANifest Your Destiny and Letters to a Young Sister: DeFINE Your Destiny.

In 2008, he participated in Yes We Can, a music video supporting Barack Obama, produced by will.i.am.

He recently launched a social network ForRealSolutions.com aimed at encouraging solutions to some of society’s challenges.

He endorsed the 10,000 Bookbags back to school backpack campaign to help local disadvantaged children with Urban Change Ministries founder Pastor Jay Cameron of the Life Center and R&B singer Ginuwine.