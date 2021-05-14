Hill Harper
17
charities
15
causes
41
articles
1
video

Hill Harper is a film, television and stage actor known for his work on CSI.

Harper founded the Manifest Your Destiny Foundation to actualizing the ideas, philosophies, and strategies detailed in his two books, Letters to a Young Brother: MANifest Your Destiny and Letters to a Young Sister: DeFINE Your Destiny.

In 2008, he participated in Yes We Can, a music video supporting Barack Obama, produced by will.i.am.

He recently launched a social network ForRealSolutions.com aimed at encouraging solutions to some of society’s challenges.

He endorsed the 10,000 Bookbags back to school backpack campaign to help local disadvantaged children with Urban Change Ministries founder Pastor Jay Cameron of the Life Center and R&B singer Ginuwine.

Copyright © 2021 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Anderson CooperAndie MacDowellAnthony AndersonAretha FranklinAshantiBella ThorneBen VereenDaisy FuentesJane SeymourJennie GarthKathy GriffinLaila AliPatrick WarburtonSharon StoneSusan Sarandon

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Hill Harper"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 15

AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Education, Health, Human Rights, Lupus, Peace, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women

Contact Hill Harper

You can contact Hill Harper using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Movies

More fields