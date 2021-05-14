Motivational speaker and philanthropist Kym Feltus has announced the launch of what is bound to be the premier virtual women’s empowerment event of the year!

To be co-hosted by actress Vivica A. Fox, this four hour workshop happening on Saturday, May 15, 2021, is anticipated to be the empowerment event of the year! Other special guests will include Eva Marcille (RHOA), Tyler Lepley (P-Valley on STARZ/Tyler Perry’s The Have and Have Nots), Trina Braxton (Braxton Family Values), Vincent Velazquez (TV One’s ATL Homicide), Hill Harper (The Good Doctor), Isaac Hayes III (Estate Manager and Son of Isaac Hayes), Micah Stampley (gospel recording artist), and more! There will also be special virtual performances from, “The Southern Hummingbird”, Tweet, “The Prince of Praise”, Byron Cage, and Dorinda Clark Cole of the legendary gospel group, The Clark Sisters.

The event will be held virtually using the platform “Hopin”. There will be multiple stages, vendor booths, and more all hosted by an array of experts and public figures that will be sure to leach each attendee with an overwhelming sense of empowerment and pride. Topics to be covered during the conference include health & wellness, business & entrepreneurship, domestic violence support and more! Sponsors that are helping to create this incredible event includes Ampro Pro Styles, Curls, CWK Virtual Experience, Fanbase, The Law Offices of Jamie Feltus, GA Entertainment, The Pink Sugar Box, Pure Soul Powered by Isaac Hayes, Strong Consultants Foundation, Orleans Food, and Bar Chix. For VIP ticket holders there will even be a special New Orleans themed brunch hosted by Stellar Award winning worship leader, Micah Stampley and his wife Heidi.

When asked about her inspiration for creating such an event, founder Kym Feltus says, “I created this based on my own story. I know what it’s like being a victim of domestic violence and I understand the support that it takes in order to overcome this.” She continues, “…It is my goal that people leave feeling excited about the next steps of their journeys as domestic violence survivors with a supportive community to uplift them.”

Tickets for “Conversations with Kym” are available here.