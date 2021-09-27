Emmy-winning television star Carson Kressley, who hosted the inaugural broadcast of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards, every animal-lover’s favorite event of the year, is returning to host the 11th annual two-hour celebration of the awards on Hallmark Drama on Wednesday, October 20 at 9 pm ET/PT, 8 Central.

This star-studded annual celebration of heroes on both ends of the leash, sponsored by the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation, honors outstanding working dogs from around the country, and the list of celebrity presenters and VIP appearances includes (in alphabetical order): Nikki DeLoach, Vivica A. Fox, Richard T. Jones, Jason Lewis, Ross Matthews, Barbara Niven, Marcel Spears, Alison Sweeney, Jenna Ushkowitz, EJ Williams and Ariel Winter.

The evening will honor seven courageous canines whose work has improved and saved lives, including:

LAW ENFORCEMENT & DETECTION HERO DOG OF THE YEAR: “K-9 Hansel” from Millville, NJ

SHELTER HERO DOG OF THE YEAR: “Deputy Chance” from Cape Coral, FL (sponsored by Lulu’s Fund)

GUIDE/HEARING HERO DOG OF THE YEAR: “Henna” from Albuquerque, NM

MILITARY HERO DOG OF THE YEAR: “SSG Summer” from Mt. Airy, MD

SEARCH AND RESCUE HERO DOG OF THE YEAR: “Little Man” from Oklahoma City, OK

SERVICE HERO DOG OF THE YEAR: “Sobee” from Holt’s Summit, MO

THERAPY HERO DOG OF THE YEAR: “Boone” from Hookstown, PA

To read all the Hero Dogs’ stories or for more information about the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards®, please visit www.herodogawards.org.

And because behind every hero pet is a hero vet or veterinary nurse, American Humane will also be announcing the winners of the 2021 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis Petcare (a U.S. business unit of Zoetis) at the Hero Dog Awards. Read these heroic professionals’ stories and keep up with all the action at www.HeroVetAwards.org.