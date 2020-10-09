Laila Ali is a world-class athlete, fitness & wellness expert, cooking enthusiast, founder of the Laila Ali Lifestyle Brand and mother of two toddler-aged children. In addition to her latest work as a cast member of NBC’s highly touted reality program “Stars Earn Stripes” where she competed to raise money for a charity that supports veterans and their children, Laila is currently the host of “Everyday Health” airing nationwide on ABC, and former co-host of “American Gladiators.” Laila also authored and published a motivational book for young women titled “Reach!” (Hyperion, 2003). She has appeared in various cooking segments on Rachael Ray, as well as Food Network’s “Emeril,” “Paula Dean” and “Chopped All-Stars” with tasty recipes geared towards a healthy, active lifestyle. In 2007 she captured the hearts of millions and made it to the final round of the fourth season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” She’s also appeared as a guest-star on popular fitness show, “Biggest Loser” and tickled America’s funny-bone with a hilarious role opposite Kevin Hart on the hit comedic series, “Real Husbands Of Hollywood.”

Laila supported the American Diabetes Association's Kiss Diabetes Goodbye Campaign.

Ali supports the Kids Cafe Program of Feeding America, and volunteered to cook and serve a meal for 50 children at the Boys & Girls Club of San Fernando Valley Kids Cafe.

“When I heard that nearly 12 million children in the United States are hungry or at risk of going hungry, I knew this was a cause that needed attention,” said Ali. “Kids Cafe locations not only allow children a chance to get a hot meal, they also are places where they can build friendships and learn about living a healthy lifestyle. It’s wonderful that Uncle Ben’s has committed to opening more locations to help even more kids.”

Laila modeled an EDUN t-shirt in support of the ONE Campaign.