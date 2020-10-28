Cross donated a pair of jeans to an auction benefitting the United Way.
Cross has been the spokesperson for “Skin Cancer Takes Friends,” the annual awareness campaign that encourages skin cancer prevention and detection through a national offering of free screenings.
Charities & foundations supported 22
Marcia Cross has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- American Association for Cancer Research
- Artists for Peace and Justice
- Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes
- Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times
- Cancer Research Institute
- Clothes Off Our Back
- Creative Coalition
- EB Medical Research Foundation
- Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Feeding America
- Habitat For Humanity
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Marcia Cross"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 18
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women
Contact Marcia Cross
You can contact Marcia Cross using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known