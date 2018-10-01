Dedicated to curing breast cancer at every stage – from the causes to the cures, to the pain and anxiety of every moment in between.
Empowering people, ensuring quality care for all and providing community grants for breast health and treatment.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 60
Susan G. Komen for the Cure has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Aimee Teegarden
- Aldis Hodge
- Amanda Righetti
- Ann Curry
- Barbara Bush
- Bob Saget
- Brandon Tyler Russell
- Candy Coburn
- Cassie Scerbo
- Christian Kane
- Christie Brinkley
- Cindy Crawford
- Courteney Cox
- Cynthia McFadden
- Cynthia Nixon
- David Arquette
- David Muir
- Deborah Roberts
- Dorothy Hamill
- Ebony Steele
- Edwin Hodge
- Elisabeth Hasselbeck
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Erin Pac
- Five For Fighting
- George W. Bush
- Gloria Gaynor
- Gretchen Rossi
- Jackie Collins
- Jaclyn Smith
- James Denton
- James Woods
- Jason Aldean
- Jennifer Tilly
- Jenny Jones
- John Ondrasik
- Julianne Moore
- Kay Panabaker
- Kimberley Locke
- Krisily Kennedy
- Kristin Chenoweth
- La La Anthony
- Laura Bush
- Marcia Cross
- Margo Rey
- Marissa Jaret Winokur
- Michael Yo
- Mimi Rogers
- Neil Patrick Harris
- Nicole Scherzinger
- Nikki Reed
- Sally Pressman
- Shannen Doherty
- Tori Spelling
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Trent Tucker
- Trisha Yearwood
- Vanessa Hudgens
- Vida Guerra
- Wendy Williams
Insights
Google trends for "Susan G. Komen for the Cure"
Available to Insiders only