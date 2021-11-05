In 2007, Bob Saget was among a group of celebrities that gave their voices to a new PC game to raise money for the Starlight Starbright Children's Foundation, a charity dedicated to helping seriously ill children and families cope through entertainment, education, and family activities.
Bob Saget has passed away, but we remember his charity work.
Bob Saget has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, ALS, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Health, Homelessness, Lupus, Poverty, Women
