First Responders Children’s Foundation, the national non-profit organization that provides financial relief to the families of first responders who have been injured or killed in the line of duty, awarded a Public Service Hero Award to first responders from across America at A Celebration of First Responder Heroes, its 20th Anniversary Awards Gala and Concert, that was held at City Winery in New York on Wednesday, October 27th in tribute to National First Responders Day. More →