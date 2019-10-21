Nikki Reed
11
charities
14
causes
44
articles
1
video

Actress Nikki Reed played Rosalie in the Twilight films. She teamed up with Staples and DoSomething.org for their 3rd Annual School Supply Drive in the summer of 2011.

Charities & foundations supported 11

Nikki Reed has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Ashley GreeneDerek HoughEllen DeGeneresHayden PanettiereIan SomerhalderJessica AlbaJoe JonasKellan LutzKourtney KardashianKris JennerKristen BellLady GagaMark CubanMatthew BroderickRosario Dawson

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Nikki Reed"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 14

AIDS & HIV, Animals, Autism, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Lupus, Mental Challenges, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty

Contact Nikki Reed

You can contact Nikki Reed using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Movies

More fields