Derek Hough is an American professional latin and ballroom dancer, choreographer, actor, singer-songwriter, and musician. Since September 2007, Hough has become known for his work on the ABC dance-competition series, Dancing with the Stars.
HIs charity work includes support for LGBT Rights, and has supported GLSEN, Dizzy Feet Foundation UNICEF and The Trevor Project among others.
Charities & foundations supported 23
Derek Hough has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
Causes supported 27
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Lupus, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water
Contact Derek Hough
You can contact Derek Hough using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known