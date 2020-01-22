America’s sweetheart, Jennifer Aniston, is known for her generosity and support of several non-profit organizations.

The former Friends star is often seen in commercials for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Her advocacy for St. Jude began in 2008 with their Thanks and Giving Campaign, which featured several celebrities in prime-time TV ads around the Christmas holiday season. Since 2008 Jennifer has been involved with several campaigns for St. Jude including a recent one in which several celebrities remade the Beatles song, “Hey Jude”.

Another charity that Jennifer has been a big supporter of is Friends of El Faro, which improves the lives of children at the Casa Hogar Sion Orphanage in Tijuana. In 2010 Jennifer created the Farita doll in partnership with One&Only Palmilla (a hotel where Jennifer celebrated her birthday in Mexico). The doll was designed and crafted by local artisans and all proceeds were donated to Friends of El Faro.

The GLAAD Vanguard Award was received by Jennifer in 2007 for her outstanding contributions to increase understanding and awareness of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community. The Vanguard Award is given each year to an entertainer that has significantly promoted gay rights. Aniston was honored to receive the award, which has previous recipients such as Cher, Liza Minnelli and Charlize Theron.

In 2010 on Earth Day Jennifer teamed up with several other celebrities in “The Cove PSA : My Friend is…”. This was to help stop the slaughter of dolphins and prevent the Japanese people from toxic levels of mercury found in the dolphin meat.

Additionally in 2010, Jennifer donated $500,000 to the Haiti relief appeal through organizations such as Doctors Without Borders, Partners in Health and AmeriCares. Aniston also took part in the “Hope for Haiti Now” telethon, which raised over $58 million. Jennifer continued her support of Haiti in 2011 when she purchased an art piece at a Haitian Charity Event for $450,000.

Jennifer has supported many other non-profit organizations and charities throughout the years, some of which include: hosting the Stand Up To Cancer Show in 2008; directing and starring in a video with Woody Harrelson for the “It Can’t Wait” free Burma Campaign in 2008; an honorary board member of the Lili Claire Foundation and continued support of Clothes Off Our Back, Feeding America, EB Medical Research Foundation, Project A.L.S., Best Friends Animal Society, and the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

Jennifer and husband Justin Theroux's 2011 Christmas cards wished friends a happy holiday season and stated that Jennifer and Justin had made a donation in their name to St. Jude and Best Friends Animal Society.

Aniston signed bear for silent auction benefitting the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation.