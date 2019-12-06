The third annual This Shirt Saves Lives campaign will launch nationally Dec. 5, with a new charcoal gray shirt worn by hundreds of celebrities, influencers and more to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Florida Georgia Line Rock Third annual This Shirt Saves Lives campaign

Credit/Copyright: ALSAC/St. Jude

The giving movement, which became a social media sensation through its 2017 launch, has notched more than one billion impressions online. More than 250,000 shirts have been distributed to monthly donors, as well as celebrity ambassadors to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

This year, celebrity supporters such as Jennifer Aniston, Michael Strahan, Sofia Vergara, Luis Fonsi, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett, Doug the Pug and hundreds more will join the This Shirt Saves Lives campaign. The movement has grown to encompass thousands of supporters who took to their social channels sharing social images and messages with #ThisShirtSavesLives. Supporters like these help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

“Throughout our career we have been fortunate enough to see firsthand the positive impact St. Jude has had and continues to have for so many children and their families,” Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum said. “As a band and as parents, this organization is near and dear to our hearts and we will continue to advocate for them any chance we can.”

More than 300 radio station partners will support the campaign by asking listeners to become monthly donors, or Partners In Hope, and nationally syndicated personality Bobby Bones will lead the way with a live on-air event on December 5 and 6. The on-air push will coincide with a social push as artists and influencers share their This Shirt Saves Lives photos.

“Any time I’ve been to St. Jude, and been around those kids, I always leave with a new perspective,” said Cole Swindell. “St. Jude does so many great things and it’s humbling to see it firsthand. I am always proud to wear my This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt and I’m so thankful for the awareness it raises for such a great organization. It’s all about the kids.”

The This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt is available exclusively to those who join the lifesaving mission of St. Jude by becoming a monthly supporter. To join the This Shirt Saves Lives movement, visit thisshirtsaveslives.org.