The Women's Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), supporting the advancement of the world’s most promising breast cancer research, announced today that actress and activist Olivia Munn will receive the “Courage Award” at the organization’s flagship “An Unforgettable Evening” gala, taking place on Monday, April 28, at the Beverly Hilton, while three-time Grammy winners Little Big Town will perform.

Munn will be honored for selflessly sharing her ongoing breast cancer journey and, in doing so, inspiring countless women to take their health into their own hands and get screened for breast cancer. This year, the event will be hosted by comedian, actor and writer Whitney Cummings and will once again feature extraordinary cancer survivors and tributes to the memory of those impacted by the disease. Honorary Chairs will include Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks and Tom Ford; with Gala Chairs Jamie Alexander Tisch, Quinn Ezralow, Laurie Feltheimer; and Co-ChairsWallis Annenberg & Kris Levine, Kelly Chapman Meyer, NJ Falk, Judy & Leonard Lauder, William P. Lauder, Tig Notaro & Stephanie Allynne, Martin Short, and Steve Tisch.

For over 25 years, this event has brought together leaders in entertainment, cancer research and corporate philanthropy to raise funds for pioneering cancer research conducted at leading medical and academic institutions across the U.S. A program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), WCRF’s collaboration allows scientists to fast-track more effective approaches to the study and early diagnosis of women’s cancers. WCRF, together with BCRF, are supporting research in the areas of lifestyle and prevention, tumor biology and pathology, treatment for triple-negative breast cancer, and data-driven modeling systems to better understand cancer behavior and metastasis.

“Over the past year, we cannot think of anyone more deserving to receive our ‘Courage Award’ than Olivia Munn, a fearless cancer advocate and mother, whose inspiring cancer story has sparked critical conversations about the importance of cancer screenings,” said Gala Chair and WCRF Co-Founder and Gala Chair Jamie Tisch. “‘An Unforgettable Evening’ celebrates hope for those who face a breast cancer diagnosis, while acknowledging that there is still urgent work to be done for the millions of women like Olivia, who are currently in treatment and in need of a cure today.”

Munn was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in April 2023. In March 2024, Munn shared the story of her ongoing journey with breast cancer publicly, urging women to advocate for their health. When detected early, breast cancer five-year survival is 99% – compared to 66%, when the cancer has spread. Munn, whose cancer was detected at stage 1, has since had five surgeries, including a lymph node dissection, a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy.

Munn also brought attention to the Tyrer-Cuzick Breast Cancer Risk Assessment test, which was developed by BCRF researcher Dr. Jack Cuzick, and looks at family history in-depth. The National Cancer Institute said that Munn’s outreach “led to a surge in visits to the Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool site” and the rate of women taking this formerly little-known test increased 4,000%. Munn was also recently recognized at TIME’s 2025 “Women of the Year” and TIME’s 2024 “100 Most Influential People in Health.”

Previous An Unforgettable Evening honorees have included Demi Moore, Sharon Stone, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and Mr. Richard J Stephenson, Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Christina Applegate, Renée Zellweger, Natalie Cole, Courteney Cox, Sheryl Crow, Melissa Ethridge, Renette Ezralow, Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Elton John, Nicole Kidman, Judy & Leonard Lauder, Stella McCartney, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofia Vergara, and more.

BCRF-funded researchers have been behind every major breakthrough in breast cancer research over the past three decades – including the risk assessment that saved Munn’s life. Yet, recent studies have shown an alarming trend: More women are being diagnosed with the disease each year with the steepest incline happening in women under 40. Today, one in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Funds raised through An Unforgettable Evening will fuel critical, lifesaving breast cancer research to change these odds, accelerate breakthroughs and save more lives.