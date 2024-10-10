The Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF) — the country’s first and leading nonprofit investor in medical research into scleroderma — announced the lineup for its annual Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine fundraiser, featuring musical guest John Mayer and comedians Whitney Cummings, Alex Edelman, Chris Hardwick, Jim Jefferies, and Jeff Ross.

Jeff Ross will also host the event, set for Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The SRF will honor Mayer and Ross with the Bob Saget Legacy Award, recognizing their ongoing commitment to scleroderma research and their efforts to continue Bob Saget's mission of raising awareness for Scleroderma Research Foundation’s vital work.

“This year’s lineup is made up of people who loved Bob dearly, and I could not be more grateful to them for carrying on Bob’s passion for using laughter and music to fight scleroderma,” says Kelly Rizzo, event co-chair. “It’s going to be an unforgettable night that brings us closer to a cure.”

The star-studded event promises a unique blend of comedy and music. Jeff Ross, the “Roastmaster General,” will bring his sharp wit as host. Whitney Cummings, creator of “2 Broke Girls,” will offer her bold, unapologetic comedy. Alex Edelman, known for his recent Emmy award-winning show “Just For Us,” will deliver sharp observational humor. Chris Hardwick, creator of Nerdist Industries and host of NBC’s The Wall, will share his conversational and personal comedic style. Jim Jefferies, one of the foremost comedians of Australia, will bring his provocative and edgy approach to humor. John Mayer, multiple Grammy Award-winner, will round out the evening with his musical talents. All are generously donating their time and talents to help raise funds for research.

Susan Feniger, chef and event co-chair, emphasizes, “Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine isn’t just about world-class entertainment and amazing food—although we’ll have plenty of both! We’re here for a crucial cause—finding a cure for scleroderma.”

The event is co-chaired by Feniger, Regina Hall, Caroline Hirsch, and Rizzo. All proceeds will support the SRF’s mission, funding research programs and educational outreach.Since 1987, Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine has raised over $29 million for scleroderma research.

Sponsorships and tickets are available at srfcure.org/events/cool-comedy-hot-cuisine.