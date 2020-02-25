Lady Antebellum is a Grammy-winning band made up of Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley.

They are big supporters of the Mocha Club. Mocha Club is an online community of people giving up the cost of 2 mochas a month – or $7 – to fund relief and development projects in Africa. It works in five main project areas: Clean Water, Education, Child Mothers + Women At Risk, Orphan Care + Vulnerable Children, and HIV/AIDS + Healthcare.

“We are so excited to be a part of the Mocha Club. We recently found out about it and knew it was something we had to partner up with. It’s just so incredible what $7 a month can do for those in need in Africa. It goes so far, and the Mocha Club has amazing projects that those donations go towards. We have selected for funds given through Lady Antebellum to go towards the project “Learn To Earn” which is based out of South Africa. Half of the population is unemployed, and many struggle to provide the necessities of food and water for them and their families. Through ‘Learn To Earn’ centers, these South Africans are taught skills in carpentry, sewing, and other trade and business skills necessary for them to work. It’s like the saying “Give a man a fish, he can eat for a day; teach a man to fish, he can eat for a lifetime.” We as Lady Antebellum want to give hope to these people, by equipping them to go out and support their families and their communities."

Find out more here.