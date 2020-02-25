iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America which also has a greater reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet, announced today that Blake Shelton will join the lineup for the 2020 ‘iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One’ on Saturday, May 2 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The seventh annual event will also feature performances from Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi and Chase Rice, plus Hot Country Knights, Bobby Bones and more.

“I’m excited to join my friends and fellow country artists for my first iHeartCountry Festival performance,” said Shelton. “It’s always a good time playing to Texas crowds and I’m looking forward to an evening of country music and maybe a little vodka to add to the party!”

The star-studded event will livestream exclusively on livexlive.com and broadcast live across iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations in their local markets and at iHeartRadio.com.

iHeartCountry has more than 150 Country stations across the U.S. reaching more than 109 million Country music listeners per month on broadcast alone, making it the largest Country broadcast radio group in America.

The iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of nationally-recognized events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartRadio Wango Tango, iHeartRadio Podcast Awards and iHeartRadio ALTer Ego.

Capital One will be the national presenting partner for the iHeartCountry Festival. The iHeartCountry Festival is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year’s event include Capital One, Care Now, Jane, RAM Trucks, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Twisted Tea and Wyndham Rewards with more to be announced. The 2020 iHeartCountry Festival’s benefiting charity is St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and for every ticket sold, iHeartMedia will donate $1 from their proceeds to help fund the hospital’s lifesaving treatments and research.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public via TexasBoxOffice.com.

For more information visit iHeartRadio.com/countryfestival.