The mission of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
LLS is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 9
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
Insights
Google trends for "Leukemia & Lymphoma Society"
Available to Insiders only