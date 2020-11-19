One of the most spectacular voices in any genre of music, McBride has sold more than 18 million albums and has garnered six No. 1 singles. She is the “most played female artist on country radio for the past 11 years,” according to both Mediabase and Broadcast Data Systems (BDS). The breadth of her talents – as recording artist, producer, songwriter, and concert entertainer – has made her an in-demand performer and personality. Among her hits are such empowering songs as “Independence Day,” “This One’s for the Girls,” and “A Broken Wing,” all of which have underscored her incredible popularity as one of music’s preeminent female vocalists.

Martina McBride works with a variety of charities. She is the spokesperson for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, the National Network to End Domestic Violence, and the National Spokesperson for the Tulsa Domestic Violence and Intervention Services. She was awarded the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award in 2003.