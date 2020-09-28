Country Crock has announced a new collaboration with award-winning Country Music icon and cookbook author Martina McBride to spotlight the brand’s new sustainability initiative – The Cover Crops Project – aimed to help Kansas-area farmers improve soil health on their farms, one of the key benefits of regenerative farming.

McBride will also headline the iHeartRadio Red Barn Sessions presented by Country Crock, a fully digital content series featuring some of this year’s most notable rising Country Music artists.

“I’m a Kansas native who was raised on a farm and a mom who loves to cook, so I’m passionate about healthier eating, bringing people together around good food, and creating a more sustainable future. That’s why I’m excited to team up with Country Crock to share more about The Cover Crops Project,” said McBride. “The foods we eat are made from crops that are grown by hard-working farmers who make decisions every day about what to grow, when to plant, and how to protect their farms’ soil. More people should know how practices like cover crops help improve the soil underpinning our food supply, which in turn will enable families to enjoy products like Country Crock for generations to come.”

Through a recently announced partnership with No-till on the Plains, The Cover Crops Project encourages farmers to integrate cover crops into their farming practices by providing education, technical assistance and funding to defray related costs. The project kicked-off today, September 22, with a goal of enrolling 13,000 acres of cover crops in eastern Kansas and western Missouri on soybean fields that have not been previously planted with a cover crop. The partnership between Country Crock and No-till on the Plains demonstrates the commitment of Country Crock and its parent company, Upfield, to support more sustainable business practices. To learn more about The Cover Crops Project visit www.CountryCrock.com/cover-crops.

“At Country Crock, we aim to bring a little bit of the country into everything that we do,” said Marisa Kololyan, Brand Director Country Crock. “We are now extending this beyond the literal country fresh taste of our spreads and the farm-grown ingredients that we use to make them, to new initiatives like The Cover Crops Project to partner with farmers who share our Kansas country roots, and trusted country voices like Martina McBride, who will help us spread our message to consumers everywhere.”

To celebrate The Cover Crops Project, Country Crock and Martina McBride will journey back to their roots, honoring their shared love of Country Music with the Red Barn Sessions. In collaboration with iHeartRadio, the Red Barn Sessions will connect with music fans, offering a rare peek behind the curtain at some of the most exciting new country artists and live-streamed acoustic performances. The first session will air September 29th with a never-before-seen conversation between McBride and emerging Country Music sensation Gabby Barrett. The lineup also includes platinum-selling Country artist and songwriter Jimmie Allen and CMT’s Cody Alan, among others. All content will be available to stream at www.countrycrock.com/RedBarnSessions.

As part of the Red Barn Sessions, Country Crock has teamed up with McBride to offer one lucky fan the opportunity to win a virtual meet and greet, along with a signed Gibson guitar and a $10,000 cash prize. From October 12th until December 28th, fans can visit www.CountryCrock.com to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win, terms and conditions apply.