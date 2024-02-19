Paralyzed Veterans of America today announced that award-winning country music artist Martina McBride will headline PVA’s Igniting Change Gala on April 12 at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hills, Maryland. McBride will perform an assortment of hit songs spanning her 32-year career during the evening program.

McBride has sold more than 23 million albums in the United States and won countless awards, including the Country Music Association Award for Female Vocalist of the Year award four times and the Academy of Country Music’s “Top Female Vocalist” award three times. She is also a 14-time Grammy Award nominee.

“We are honored to have Martina McBride headline PVA’s Igniting Change Gala,” said Carl Blake, Chief Executive Officer for Paralyzed Veterans of America. “McBride is a legend in the country music industry, and we look forward to dancing the night away as we celebrate those making a difference in the fight for accessibility.”

PVA’s Igniting Change Gala will celebrate Women Veterans, influencers, and innovators who work hard to create an inclusive world in the areas of accessibility, employment, and medical care. The star-studded affair will bring together industry, government, and public sectors to honor those leading the fight for disability civil rights. The first honoree to be announced is the Target Corporation, which will receive PVA’s 2024 Inclusivity Award. Many more honorees, special guests, and presenters will be unveiled in the days ahead.

The gala is made possible by a variety of generous sponsors and supporters, including Jeffrey M. Carlton Foundation, Penske Automotive Group, Penske Truck Leasing, and TriWest Healthcare Alliance.