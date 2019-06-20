Supporting AIDS, leukemia, and cancer research.

The T. J. Martell Foundation funds innovative medical research to find cures and treatments for leukemia, cancer and AIDS. They fill an important gap by supporting early-stage promising research that otherwise may not be pursued.

Each research project they fund is aimed at developing more effective clinical treatments for patients. They provide funds for highly targeted research projects at leading medical and scientific institutions. They raise money through a series of ongoing campaigns and signature events leveraging the star power, celebrity and mass appeal of recognized music industry talent.

TJ Martell Foundation is a non-profit, collaborative organization dedicated to funding and supporting the efforts of scientists and physicians engaged in the global battle against multiple forms of cancer and AIDS. In addition to fighting these diseases, they also work to improve the lives of cancer and AIDS patients and their families.