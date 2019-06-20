Supporting AIDS, leukemia, and cancer research.
The T. J. Martell Foundation funds innovative medical research to find cures and treatments for leukemia, cancer and AIDS. They fill an important gap by supporting early-stage promising research that otherwise may not be pursued.
Each research project they fund is aimed at developing more effective clinical treatments for patients. They provide funds for highly targeted research projects at leading medical and scientific institutions. They raise money through a series of ongoing campaigns and signature events leveraging the star power, celebrity and mass appeal of recognized music industry talent.
TJ Martell Foundation is a non-profit, collaborative organization dedicated to funding and supporting the efforts of scientists and physicians engaged in the global battle against multiple forms of cancer and AIDS. In addition to fighting these diseases, they also work to improve the lives of cancer and AIDS patients and their families.
How you can help
To help the T.J. Martell Foundation find a cure for leukemia, cancer and AIDS, please text TJ to 90999 to have a $5 donation added to your cell phone bill and click here for more ways to participate:
A one-time donation of $5 will be added to your mobile phone bill or deducted from your prepaid balance. You may receive up to 4 messages per month from TJ Martell Foundation Alerts. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. All charges are billed by and payable to your mobile service provider. Service is available on most carriers. Donations are collected for the benefit of TJ Martell Foundation by the mGive Foundation and subject to the terms found at mGive.com/A. To unsubscribe text STOP to 90999, for help text HELP to 90999.
Celebrity supporters 60
TJ Martell Foundation has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
