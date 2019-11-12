Jonas Brothers
38
charities
28
causes
101
articles
1
video

The Jonas Brothers have donated over $1 million to their charity, Change for the Children Foundation.

They established the charity to support programs that motivate and inspire children to face adversity with confidence, determination and a will to succeed.

The pop-rock band signed a guitar for an auction raising funds for Revlon Run/Walk For Women.

On September 14, 2008, the Jonas Brothers joined Miley Cyrus for a special concert benefiting City of Hope in Los Angeles: “We are honored and grateful for the generosity of Disney, Creative Artists Agency and the dedication of Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers in supporting the lifesaving work of City of Hope,” said Michael A. Friedman, M.D., president and chief executive officer, City of Hope. “This Concert for Hope demonstrates their commitment to improving the lives of patients with cancer and to helping create a future in which cancer is not only treatable, but curable and preventable.”

Copyright © 2019 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Carrie UnderwoodEllen DeGeneresJoe JonasJustin TimberlakeKeith UrbanKevin JonasLady GagaMariah CareyMiley CyrusNick JonasRihannaSheryl CrowStevie WonderTaylor SwiftTim McGraw

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Jonas Brothers"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 28

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Unemployment/Career Support, Women

Contact Jonas Brothers

You can contact Jonas Brothers using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Music

More fields