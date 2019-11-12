The Jonas Brothers have donated over $1 million to their charity, Change for the Children Foundation.

They established the charity to support programs that motivate and inspire children to face adversity with confidence, determination and a will to succeed.

The pop-rock band signed a guitar for an auction raising funds for Revlon Run/Walk For Women.

On September 14, 2008, the Jonas Brothers joined Miley Cyrus for a special concert benefiting City of Hope in Los Angeles: “We are honored and grateful for the generosity of Disney, Creative Artists Agency and the dedication of Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers in supporting the lifesaving work of City of Hope,” said Michael A. Friedman, M.D., president and chief executive officer, City of Hope. “This Concert for Hope demonstrates their commitment to improving the lives of patients with cancer and to helping create a future in which cancer is not only treatable, but curable and preventable.”