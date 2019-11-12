The Jonas Brothers have donated over $1 million to their charity, Change for the Children Foundation.
They established the charity to support programs that motivate and inspire children to face adversity with confidence, determination and a will to succeed.
The pop-rock band signed a guitar for an auction raising funds for Revlon Run/Walk For Women.
On September 14, 2008, the Jonas Brothers joined Miley Cyrus for a special concert benefiting City of Hope in Los Angeles: “We are honored and grateful for the generosity of Disney, Creative Artists Agency and the dedication of Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers in supporting the lifesaving work of City of Hope,” said Michael A. Friedman, M.D., president and chief executive officer, City of Hope. “This Concert for Hope demonstrates their commitment to improving the lives of patients with cancer and to helping create a future in which cancer is not only treatable, but curable and preventable.”
Copyright © 2019 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 38
Jonas Brothers has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- A Day Made Better
- Alzheimer's Association
- American Diabetes Association
- Andre Agassi Foundation for Education
- Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes
- BID 2 BEAT AIDS
- Change for the Children Foundation
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
- City of Hope
- Convoy of Hope
- DoSomething.org
- EasterSeals
- Entertainment Industry Foundation
- FHI 360
- Gibson Girl Foundation
- GRAMMY Foundation
- Habitat For Humanity
- H.E.L.P. Malawi
- JDRF
- Kids Wish Network
- LIFEbeat
- Make-A-Wish Foundation
- MusiCares
- Music for Relief
- Nothing But Nets
- PROJECT ZAMBI
- Racing for Kids
- Reality Cares
- Red Cross
- Revlon Run/Walk For Women
- Shriners Hospitals for Children
- Stand Up To Cancer
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- The Children's Center
- The Salvation Army
- TJ Martell Foundation
- Variety Power Of Youth
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 28
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Unemployment/Career Support, Women
Contact Jonas Brothers
You can contact Jonas Brothers using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)