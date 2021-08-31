Here’s your chance to join the Jonas Brothers for a family dinner, and all you have to do to enter the draw is donate to charity.

omaze.com is giving you the chance to win this amazing prize. You and a friend will join Kevin, Joe, and Nick, plus their family and friends, at their favorite restaurant in LA. This is where you’ll get to look them in the eyes and ask your favorite brothers all your burning questions. But hold on a little bit longer, because it’s about to get much better. As the JoBros go on stage for their Remember This Tour, you’ll rock out from your VIP seats in the Hollywood Bowl. Make sure your phone is fully charged, because you’re going to want to remember this forever.

Donations will go to Feeding America. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Their network of food banks, pantries and meal programs serve virtually every community in the United States, reaching 40 million people (including 12 million children and 7 million seniors).

To find out more about how you can win this once-in-a-lifetime prize, head over to omaze.com.