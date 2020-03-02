On Thursday, February 27, 2020, the Women's Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) Honorary Chairs Rita Wilson and Kate Capshaw, along with WCRF co-founders Anne Douglas, Quinn Ezralow, Marion Laurie, Kelly Chapman Meyer, and Jamie Tisch welcomed guests to An Unforgettable Evening.

RENEE ZELLWEGER HONORED AT AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENING

The event returned to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, with proceeds benefitting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

This year, actress Renee Zellweger received the 2020 Courage Award for her charitable contributions and philanthropic efforts throughout her career, including her support of breast cancer research and awareness. Rita Wilson presented the award. Actor, comedian, and producer Ken Jeong hosted the event and chart-topping powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers brought the crowd to their feet with hits “Only Human,” “Jealous,” “Cake By The Ocean,” and “Sucker.” The event raised $1.8 million for lifesaving research.

Additional guests in attendance included BCRF President & CEO Myra Biblowit, BCRF-funded researcher Dr. Valerie Weaver, Camila Alves McConaughey, Maria Bello & Dominique Crenn, Elizabeth Chambers, Tommy Chong, Katie Couric, Cynthia Bailey, Dave & Tara Dollinger, NJ Falk, Tom Ford & Richard Buckley, Jeff & Ingrid Gordon, Nicky Hilton Rothchild, Paris Hilton, William P. Lauder, Judy & Leonard Lauder, Danielle Lauder, Monique Lhuillier, Loni Love, Chord Overstreet, Glen Powell, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin, Cara Santana, Martin Short, Destry Allyn Spielberg, Justin Sylvester, Rayni & Branden Williams, Rachel Zoe, and many more!

An Unforgettable Evening is the flagship fundraising event for WCRF featuring extraordinary honorees, tributes to cancer survivors and the memory of those impacted by cancer. For over 20 years, this event has brought together leaders in entertainment, cancer research and corporate philanthropy to raise critical funds for pioneering cancer research conducted at leading medical and academic institutions in Los Angeles and throughout the nation. Previous An Unforgettable Evening honorees have included Natalie Cole, Courteney Cox, Sheryl Crow, Melissa Etheridge, Renette Ezralow, Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Jennifer Hudson, Kate Hudson, Sir Elton John, Nicole Kidman, Judy & Leonard Lauder, Stella McCartney, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gabrielle Union, and Sofia Vergara. WCRF co-founders include Anne Douglas, Quinn Ezralow, Renette Ezralow, Marion Laurie, Kelly Chapman Meyer, and Jamie Tisch. Gala Chairs include Quinn Ezralow and Jamie Tisch, and Co-Chairs include Wallis Annenberg & Kris Levine, NJ Falk, Tom Ford & Richard Buckley, Judy & Leonard Lauder, Marion Laurie, and Lori Kanter Tritsch & William P. Lauder.