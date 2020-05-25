Paris and her sister, Nicky, were raised to think of others, and as children regularly helped raise funds and awareness for causes such as the fight against breast cancer.
In 2007, after watching a graphic video about animals raised for their fur shown to her by Heather Mills, Hilton announced her support of vegetarianism and her opposition to wearing fur.
“I’ve never worn fur and I never will,” she said after viewing the video. “I also haven’t eaten any meat since. I just survive on pasta and stuff like that. I was grossed out. It was disgusting.”
Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 26
Paris Hilton has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
3 related places
Causes supported 24
AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Sports, Unemployment/Career Support, Water, Women
Contact Paris Hilton
You can contact Paris Hilton using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Movies, Music, Television, Fashion, Society, BusinessMore fields →