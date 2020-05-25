Paris Hilton
Paris and her sister, Nicky, were raised to think of others, and as children regularly helped raise funds and awareness for causes such as the fight against breast cancer.

In 2007, after watching a graphic video about animals raised for their fur shown to her by Heather Mills, Hilton announced her support of vegetarianism and her opposition to wearing fur.

“I’ve never worn fur and I never will,” she said after viewing the video. “I also haven’t eaten any meat since. I just survive on pasta and stuff like that. I was grossed out. It was disgusting.”

Causes supported 24

AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Sports, Unemployment/Career Support, Water, Women

