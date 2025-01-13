Many celebrities have donated to wildfire relief. Here is a short roundup, with more to come.

Jamie Lee Curtis has pledged to donate $1 million.

Kylie Jenner has made an unspecified donation to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund.

Bethenny Frankel's charity Strong has partnered with the Global Empowerment Mission to send aid.

Paris Hilton, whose home was destroyed, has donated $100,000 through her 11:11 Media Impact nonprofit, and will match donations up to another $100,000.

Mark Zuckerberg has made an unspecified donation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been seen visiting firefighters, and are telling people to support charities.

Halle Berry and Sharon Stone have donated clothes to those in need.

Charli XCX is encouraging people to donate, and is urging big brands to donate.