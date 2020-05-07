Prince Harry co-founded the charity Sentebale with Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso to help the orphans of Lesotho.
In 2009, he co-founded The Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry with his older brother Prince William. The Foundation’s three focuses are on giving guidance and support to disadvantaged young people, building awareness on sustainable developement and environmental conservation, and on the welfare of members of the Armed Forces and their families.
