Prince Harry
24
charities
25
causes
187
articles
13
videos

Prince Harry co-founded the charity Sentebale with Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso to help the orphans of Lesotho.

In 2009, he co-founded The Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry with his older brother Prince William. The Foundation’s three focuses are on giving guidance and support to disadvantaged young people, building awareness on sustainable developement and environmental conservation, and on the welfare of members of the Armed Forces and their families.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Adam AntAngelina JolieAnnie LennoxBear GryllsBig SeanBrad PittDuchess of CambridgeJoss StoneMichael DouglasOprahPrince CharlesPrince WilliamPrincess DianaRichard BransonSeth Rogen

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Prince Harry"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 25

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Veteran/Service Member Support, Weapons Reduction

Contact Prince Harry

You can contact Prince Harry using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Military, Royalty

More fields