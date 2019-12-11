Michael Douglas
Douglas hosted the annual Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, Norway, on December 11, 2003, with his wife Catherine Zeta Jones.

He is a supporter of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation and sits on the Board of Directors of the Ploughshares Fund.

In 1998 he was appointed UN Messenger of Peace.

Causes supported 19

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water, Weapons Reduction

