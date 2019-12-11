Douglas hosted the annual Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, Norway, on December 11, 2003, with his wife Catherine Zeta Jones.
He is a supporter of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation and sits on the Board of Directors of the Ploughshares Fund.
In 1998 he was appointed UN Messenger of Peace.
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water, Weapons Reduction
