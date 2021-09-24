Television’s biggest night took place in Century City, CA Saturday, September 18th, where the entertainment industry came together for the 15th annual “Evening Before” party, benefiting MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund).

The television industry, from Emmy presenters and nominees to other TV industry members, helped raise funds to support their industry colleagues and friends who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, care giving support and of course the legendary retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is “home” to television and film veterans alike. Out of an abundance of caution, all guests were required to show proof of vaccination and proof of a negative PCR Covid-19 test.

“What a fabulous night to celebrate MPTF’s 100th anniversary and the resiliency of our industry’s creative spirit!” said MPTF President & CEO Bob Beitcher. “MPTF’s Evening Before was a moment for all of us to remember.”

The 15th Annual “Evening Before” Host Committee consisted of Uzo Aduba, Anthony Anderson, Paul Bettany, Aidy Bryant, Olivia Colman & Ed Sinclair, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Groff, Kathryn Hahn & Ethan Sandler, William H. Macy, Regé-Jean Page, Evan Peters, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Jean Smart, Jurnee Smollett, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kenan Thompson, Hannah Waddingham, and Bradley Whitford & Amy Landecker.

The Executive Host Committee included Bela Bajaria, Bob Bakish, Greg Berlanti & Robbie Rogers, Frances Berwick, Casey Bloys, Michelle & Paul Buccieri, George Cheeks, Nicole Clemens & Vaun Wilmott, Charlie Collier, Roma Downey & Mark Burnett, Channing Dungey, Jamie Erlicht, Craig Erwich, Ann & Jim Gianopulos, Pearlena Igbokwe, Jason Kilar, Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams, Steve Mosko, Andrea & David Nevins, Megan & Peter Rice, Susan Rovner, Jennifer Salke, Ann Sarnoff, Zack Van Amburg, Tony Vinciquerra, Dana & Matt Walden, and Ally Walker & John Landgraf.

This year’s presenting sponsors were Penske Media Corporation (PMC) and Target with additional support from Diamond sponsors Netflix, The Walt Disney Company, and WarnerMedia.

Among the celebrities who attended this year’s event were Lauren Ash, Vanessa Bayer, Madeline Brewer, Sterling K. Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stephen Colbert, Ariana DeBose, Zooey Deschanel, Phil Dunster, Paapa Essiedu, Fortune Feimster, Cristo Fernández, Lukas Gage, Brett Goldstein, Tony Hale, Justin Hartley, Christina Hendricks, Anders Holm, Sarah Hyland, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, Natasha Lyonne, Joel McHale, Lorne Michaels, Max Minghella, Matthew Morrison, Annie Murphy, Julianne Nicholson, Ego Nwodim, Josh O’Connor,Rita Ora, Amy Poehler, Jack Quaid, Juno Temple, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe, Taika Waititi, Bowen Yang and many more.

The “Evening Before” was designed as a relaxed town square atmosphere in the park by Silver Birches with specialty food provided by Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo.

The event is designed after the highly successful “Night Before,” another fundraiser held annually before the Academy Awards® for the past nineteen years to benefit MPTF.