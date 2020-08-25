Founded by director Jeremy Gilley to document his efforts in creating an annual day of global ceasefire and non-violence.

Peace One Day aims to raise global awareness of Peace Day and inspire people to observe the Day, by working in the following areas:

Documentary Films: The first Peace One Day documentary has become a key tool in raising awareness, having played all over the world to millions of people. The second film, The Day After Peace is being released internationally in 2008. It tells the entire 10-year journey of how an individual manages to establish Peace Day, and how the day is being used around the world to save lives. The Day After Peace is produced in association with the BBC and Passion Pictures.

Annual Celebration: The 2007 flagship concert took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Jude Law was a key speaker, and Annie Lennox and Yusuf (formerly Cat Stevens) performed along with a number of other artists. In 2008 Peace One Day will hold special events in both New York and London and there will be a global television broadcast of the New York event around the world. The annual celebration will roll out across the next five years to each key region of the globe.

Education: Peace One Day Education aims to advance education in the areas of conflict resolution, global citizenship, human rights and the link between sustainability and peace. An education resource with 17 lesson plans has been created and has thus far been provided free to 91% of UK secondary schools. Our goal is to give a free resource pack to every school on earth, inspiring a generation to become the driving force behind the vision of a united and sustainable world. By 2010 Peace One Day Education will be a paper-free resource at the forefront of innovative education practice across the globe.

Football: Our One Day One Goal initiative aims to manifest football matches all over the world on Peace Day. Each team is created with a mix of players from different cultures or communities. One Day One Goal matches celebrate cooperation, unity and the power of football to bring people together on Peace Day.

Global Ask: Each year, Peace One Day works to inspire a wide spectrum of the global community to act on Peace Day. On Peace Day 2007 a series of life-saving initiatives took place across the world and over 100 million people observed the Day.

POD TV: This dedicated peace channel will launch across a multitude of online video platforms. It will carry programming developed by Peace One Day, as well as by a host of filmmakers and programme producers who use the medium of film to make a positive difference in the world.

Portal for Peace: Our vision for our website www.peaceoneday.org is that it become a key “peace portal”, inspiring and holding content from around the world, related to peace, non-violence and sustainability.

“If we are to move from a culture of war to a culture of peace then we will have to unite around the most fundamental issue that humanity faces – the protection of each other and our environment. 21 September is the starting point. Individuals can make a difference. By working together there will be Peace One Day.”

Jeremy Gilley, Founder, Peace One Day