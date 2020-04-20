Chris Martin
Member of Coldplay

Martin gathered more than 30.000 signatures for Oxfam's Fair Trade petition while touring from 2002-2004.

Martin has been on trips with Oxfam to assess conditions in third world countries and has appeared in its advertising campaign. He is known for wearing a Make Trade Fair wristband during public appearances, including at Coldplay concerts.

Chris teamed up with REM’s Michael Stipe for a charity single to continue aid for Hurricane Katrina victims; proceeds benefit Mercy Corps. The CD, In the Sun, is available for purchase on iTunes.

Causes supported 22

AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Civil Rights, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Unemployment/Career Support, Weapons Reduction, Women

