MAG is one of the world’s leading humanitarian organisations providing conflict-affected countries with a real chance for a better future.

Clearing the remnants of conflict from some of the world’s poorest nations, educating and employing local people and helping to provide solutions for those trapped by poverty and economic devastation through no fault of their own.

MAG’s Music Beats Mines initiative is an ongoing series of events organised by volunteers who wish to raise funds for landmine clearance in some of the world’s poorest communities.