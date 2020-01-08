Ian McKellen
11
charities
13
causes
49
articles
2
videos

Sir Ian McKellen is patron of Step Forward. He has been an advocate for gay rights since he came out in 1988, and co-founded Stonewall, the UK charity that lobbies for gay equality.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alan RickmanBen KingsleyBrian MayChris MartinColdplayDaniel RadcliffeDavid BowieGary Lineker OBEGillian AndersonGreen DayHelen MirrenJoanna LumleyMargaret AtwoodPatrick StewartShirley Bassey

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Ian McKellen"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 13

AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Creative Arts, Education, Health, LGBT Support, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Weapons Reduction

Contact Ian McKellen

You can contact Ian McKellen using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Sports, Theater, Movies

More fields