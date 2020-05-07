Dame Helen Mirren has travelled to northern Uganda with Oxfam to draw attention to what the UN Security Council called the world’s worst forgotten crisis, in which half a million people have been killed and two million people displaced.
The actress has separately commented on her charitable shopping habits, saying, “If I travel anywhere particularly cold or hot, I don’t take any clothes with me. At the airport I’ll ask the taxi driver to take me to the nearest charity shop where I’ll buy what I need for the trip”.
“When it’s time to come home, I take them back to the shop. That way I don’t have to haul luggage around with me and I get the pleasure of wearing a new outfit for only 50 pence! “Even though I’m now in a position to go shopping, I don’t indulge very often – it’s just not in my nature.”
Copyright © 2021 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 15
Helen Mirren has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 19
Abuse, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Women
Contact Helen Mirren
You can contact Helen Mirren using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Theater, Radio, Television, MoviesMore fields →