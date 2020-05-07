Dame Helen Mirren has travelled to northern Uganda with Oxfam to draw attention to what the UN Security Council called the world’s worst forgotten crisis, in which half a million people have been killed and two million people displaced.

The actress has separately commented on her charitable shopping habits, saying, “If I travel anywhere particularly cold or hot, I don’t take any clothes with me. At the airport I’ll ask the taxi driver to take me to the nearest charity shop where I’ll buy what I need for the trip”.

“When it’s time to come home, I take them back to the shop. That way I don’t have to haul luggage around with me and I get the pleasure of wearing a new outfit for only 50 pence! “Even though I’m now in a position to go shopping, I don’t indulge very often – it’s just not in my nature.”